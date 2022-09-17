Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Amphenol has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,001,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,139,000 after acquiring an additional 97,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,205,000 after acquiring an additional 85,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,812,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,932,000 after acquiring an additional 363,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 941,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

