Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMPY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 689,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $284.79 million, a P/E ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 150.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

