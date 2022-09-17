Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Amplify Energy Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE AMPY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 689,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $284.79 million, a P/E ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 2.54.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter.
Amplify Energy Company Profile
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
