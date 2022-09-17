Analysts Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $36.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $40.51. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $404.85 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.43 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

SIVB stock opened at $362.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.97. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $354.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

