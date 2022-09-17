Analysts Set Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT at $9.02

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Stock Up 2.2 %

Homology Medicines stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

