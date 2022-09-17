Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price at $39.63

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 30.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,045.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 219,879 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

