Analysts Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) PT at $71.75

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

