Analysts Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) PT at $71.75

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
