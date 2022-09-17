Analyzing Blackboxstocks (BLBX) & Its Competitors

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blackboxstocks to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.20% -25.47% -0.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -2.16 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $189.21 million 17.63

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blackboxstocks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blackboxstocks and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 212 1361 2436 79 2.58

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 545.02%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 30.20%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Blackboxstocks rivals beat Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

