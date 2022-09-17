Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 269 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,056 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 616.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 224,247 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $10,305,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after buying an additional 136,619 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLI. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.