Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF accounts for 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 72,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51.

