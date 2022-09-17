Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,244,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,565,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 293,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 215,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VFMO opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70.

