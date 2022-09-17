Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
