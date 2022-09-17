Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.