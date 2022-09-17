Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANZU remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 97,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,123. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANZU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 7,864.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,510,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,037 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $26,025,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

