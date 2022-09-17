Apella Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $227.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

