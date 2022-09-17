Apella Capital LLC Takes $682,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

