apM Coin Price Hits $0.0377 on Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $24.15 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 348.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.15 or 1.01186788 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market.”

