Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Trading Up 4.9%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 8,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 26,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Apollo Silver in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

