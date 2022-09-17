Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Up 26.6% in August

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.39 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

