Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Up 26.6% in August

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.