Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 606,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APYX shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apyx Medical news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.