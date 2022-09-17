Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 26,566 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,566 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $52,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,561,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,668. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.50.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

