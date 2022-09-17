Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $51,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $451,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.
S&P Global stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,056. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
