Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $53.95 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $53,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.47. 1,715,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,472. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.77.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

