Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $54.26 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 984,566 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,970,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,268,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

