Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $52,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,732,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,971. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

