Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,595,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,579,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,539. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.