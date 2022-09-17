Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 254,508 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,508 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $50,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.83. 2,569,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,492. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.45.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

