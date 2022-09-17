Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $190.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.42.

EXPE opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,467 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

