Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Trading Down 1.9%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 159,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 321,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Assure in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Assure had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assure Holdings Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assure news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $519,406.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,362,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.