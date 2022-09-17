Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Trading Down 1.9%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 159,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 321,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Assure in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Assure Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Assure news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $519,406.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,362,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.
About Assure
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assure (IONM)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.