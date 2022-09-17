Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 1,987,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,434. The firm has a market cap of $155.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.44. Aterian has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aterian will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Aterian to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aterian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aterian

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Stories

