Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Aterian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 1,987,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,434. The firm has a market cap of $155.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.44. Aterian has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aterian will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aterian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aterian (ATER)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.