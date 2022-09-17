ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ATI opened at $30.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. ATI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.69 and a beta of 1.23.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $412,540. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,916 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 929,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 109,541 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

