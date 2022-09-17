Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,711 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.38% of Atmos Energy worth $58,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after acquiring an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. 1,302,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

