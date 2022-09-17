aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIFE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

LIFE opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,498.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

