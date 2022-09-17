Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 14,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 46,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $95.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

See Also

