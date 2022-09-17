Aurox (URUS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $270,458.00

Aurox (URUS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.31 or 0.00087115 BTC on exchanges. Aurox has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $270,458.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,871.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005490 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065011 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00077863 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Aurox

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

