Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVACW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Avalon Acquisition has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.47.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $68,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $46,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 104.4% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 204,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $129,000.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.