Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.00. Aware shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 4,605 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
