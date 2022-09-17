Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.00. Aware shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 4,605 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aware by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Aware during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

