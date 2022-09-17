Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.30 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $136.79 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.51 or 1.00860167 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101523 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00833829 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
