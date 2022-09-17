Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Short Interest Up 24.4% in August

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Ball Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BALL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. 5,185,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ball to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.