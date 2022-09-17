Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

