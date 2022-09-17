Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA remained flat at $4.93 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

