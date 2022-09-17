Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Hits $44.78 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00006331 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.78 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

