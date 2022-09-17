Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.
Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLMIF remained flat at $9.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.
Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Company Profile
