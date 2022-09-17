Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after buying an additional 55,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

