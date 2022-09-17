Barclays Cuts Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target to €14.00

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

