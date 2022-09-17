Barclays Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $49.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

ALLY opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

