Barclays Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $49.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.
Ally Financial Price Performance
ALLY opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $56.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
