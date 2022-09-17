Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.25) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 421.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.47) price target on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 115.10 ($1.39) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £705.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 107.65 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37). The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

