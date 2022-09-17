Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.38 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13). 173,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 38,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

Barkby Group Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barkby Group

In other Barkby Group news, insider Douglas Benzie bought 833,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £91,666.74 ($110,762.13).

About Barkby Group

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

