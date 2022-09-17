Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,130,000 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the August 15th total of 42,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,255,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $57,583,000 after purchasing an additional 382,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.6% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 684,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 197,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,575,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $135,238,000 after acquiring an additional 838,096 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 72.57%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

