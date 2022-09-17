Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 385,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BASFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BASFY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. 355,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. Basf has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Basf

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.