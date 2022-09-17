BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.02

Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.02 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 171.80 ($2.08). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.06), with a volume of 1,747,282 shares changing hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.63%.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

