BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kanen Wealth Management Llc sold 36,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $617,224.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 971,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,620,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BBQ during the 4th quarter worth $26,699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BBQ by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BBQ by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BBQ by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BBQ by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 126,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. BBQ has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BBQ had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBQ shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of BBQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.25 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

